Posted: May 09, 2025 3:52 PMUpdated: May 09, 2025 3:52 PM
Registration Open for Church Security Summit
Nathan Thompson
Several church safety experts will be speaking at the seventh annual Security Operations Summit July 24-26 in San Antonio, Texas.
The summit is produced by the Faith Based Security Network, a Christian professional membership association dedicated to security ministries at churches to enhance the safety of those gathered to worship.
Rich Moberly, of Bartlesville, has part of the organization since 2019. He says making sure church attendees are safe is more difficult in modern times. The summit will teach appropriate techniques on how to protect a church from security threats.
