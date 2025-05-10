Posted: May 12, 2025 3:59 PMUpdated: May 12, 2025 3:59 PM

Ty Loftis

On Friday evening, a Hominy Police Officer initiated a traffic stop on a U-Haul. Smelling the odor of marijuana coming from the truck, the officer handcuffed both suspects and began searching the U-Haul. The other on-duty officer was transporting another suspect to the Osage County Jail in an unrelated case, so the officer was alone in this stop.

When looking in the truck the officer located a card and realized one of the defendants, Justin Freeze, had provided the wrong identification. When the officer went to confront Freeze about this, he ran on foot and the officer had to put the other defendant, Evelyn Stokes, before going after Freeze, otherwise she might have ran as well.

Officers located his phone approximately 15 minutes later near Dollar General at which time a perimeter was set up. Drones and a helicopter were used in an attempt to locate Freeze. He was finally found hiding in a camper Saturday morning. A female, later identified as Cathy Auten, allowed Freeze to hide under in her camper. She was also arrested.