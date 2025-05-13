Posted: May 13, 2025 4:55 PMUpdated: May 13, 2025 4:55 PM

Site principals at Pawhuska Public Schools gave their report on the highs and lows of the year to the Board of Education on Monday evening.

Indian Camp Elementary Principal Blayne Shuping gave an overview of MAP testing and how the teachers hope to see growth throughout the year. All Pawhuska students will be tested in the various subject areas and tracked during their time as a Pawhuska Husky.

Indian Camp Elementary covers students in kindergarten through second grade. One area that Shuping noticed a lower score than she had hoped was reading. She talks to the Board about what she is doing in an attempt to remedy that problem.

Elementary school principal Byron Cowan said some of his scores were lower than he wanted as well. Cowan talked about why that was in certain areas.

Despite having the best absenteeism rate in the district, Cowan realizes there is an issue within the elementary school. He, along with his staff, are looking at ways to encourage students to get to class because it is becoming a real problem.

At the middle school level, MAP scores were lower than what Principal Chris Walker had hoped. He said as the students begin to mature into young adults, looking at these scores doesn't mean it is time to panic.

Going back to the testing scores at the high school level, Principal Bron Williams says it can be difficult at times to judge how well the students and or teachers are doing.

When looking at the absenteeism issue, Williams said there are certain situations where that needs to be ignored. As an example, one high school student had nearly ten absences because of activity absences. That is something that doesn't get taken into account when looking at the absentee issue at schools.

Pawhuska Board member Thomas Boone concluded by saying that the administration, staff, school board, parents and community needed to come together to make the school better for the students that attend Pawhuska Public Schools.