Posted: May 14, 2025 1:31 PMUpdated: May 14, 2025 1:31 PM

Ty Loftis

This week, the Oklahoma State Legislature passed a bill that will prohibit the use of cell phones and other personal electronic devices during the school day beginning next year. Pawhuska Superintendent Chris Tanner says this is something all schools must abide by and adds that the district needs to begin working on a rough draft for guidelines on how to monitor phone usage next year.