Posted: May 14, 2025 2:57 PMUpdated: May 14, 2025 2:57 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Public Schools is facing a possible bond election in the near future. At Monday evening's school board meeting, it was time to pick a firm who would conduct the architectural and construction work if the bond proposition came to pass.

After interviewing several different architectural companies, Superintendent Chris Tanner felt Triarch out of Tulsa would be the best fit to conduct any architect work. Tanner was quick to say these companies wouldn't be paid unless a bond proposition passed.