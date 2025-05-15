Posted: May 15, 2025 9:20 AMUpdated: May 15, 2025 9:37 AM

Tom Davis

Tri County Tech's STEAM Summer Camp is a fun-filled, week-long day camp for students currently in 3rd-9th grade. Participants in 5th-9th grade will choose their camp program(s), featuring fun & exciting themes in a safe, small-group instruction environment.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Heather Pollack with Tri County Tech said," We have an amazing turnout for the third and fourth, and then the fifth and sixth. We are almost at capacity for those two age groups. We still have some room for student seventh through ninth, yeah. That's the one where we have some openings."

Tri County Tech is offering several camps including chef camp, coding creators, robotics, science camp, engineering, and babysitting where the students actually get certification in first aid and CPR.

Heather said, "3rd and 4th grade participants will attend a half-day in each of the camp themes, and 5th – 9th will attend two themes. STEAM Summer Camp is from 8:30am – 3:30pm with lunch provided, as well as morning & afternoon snacks. Registration ends May 25, 2025."