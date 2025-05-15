News
Crime
Posted: May 15, 2025 1:14 PMUpdated: May 15, 2025 1:14 PM
OCSO Assists in Finding Stolen Property
Ty Loftis
The Osage County Sheriff's Office worked in conjunction with several other local agencies on Tuesday to execute a search warrant in Ponca City. A post on the Osage County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page states the search led to the recovery of stolen property from several communities, including those within Osage County. Stolen firearms were also found.
This investigation comes after many vehicle burglaries had been reported across the area. Many juvenile suspects have been identified and criminal charges are being submitted to the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs. This remains an ongoing investigation so if you have any information, you are asked to contact the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131.
« Back to News