Posted: May 15, 2025 1:14 PMUpdated: May 15, 2025 1:14 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office worked in conjunction with several other local agencies on Tuesday to execute a search warrant in Ponca City. A post on the Osage County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page states the search led to the recovery of stolen property from several communities, including those within Osage County. Stolen firearms were also found.