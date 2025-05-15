Posted: May 15, 2025 2:09 PMUpdated: May 15, 2025 2:09 PM

Tom Davis

The Westside Community Center is helping local residents break free from financial stress with “Money Magic: Bartlesville,” a free seminar designed to equip adults with practical tools to build and protect personal wealth. The one-hour session will be held on Thursday, May 22, 2025, from 5:30 to 6:30 PM at Westside Community Center, located at 501 S Bucy Ave.

Led by financial professionals Nathan Williams and Michael Haumann, this interactive session will cover smart, accessible strategies to grow income, reduce risk, and build long-term financial security.

Topics include:

How to grow your money and protect it from loss

Strategies to build generational wealth

Understanding tax-advantaged financial tools

Preparing for critical illness and unexpected life events

“There’s so much financial noise out there, and it can feel overwhelming,” said Shavon Robles, Executive Director of Westside Community Center. “This event is about cutting through the confusion and giving people real, proven strategies they can act on right away. It’s about empowerment.”

The event is open to adults ages 20 and up and is especially relevant for individuals and families looking to gain control over their financial future. Attendees will leave with actionable insights—no sales pitch, no fluff.

Admission is free, but space is limited. Early arrival is encouraged.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Westside Community Center at (918) 336-6760 or visit wccbartlesville.org.