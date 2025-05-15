News
Nowata Co. Urging Drivers to Stay Safe
Nowata County Emergency Management is reminding everyone to drive cautiously in case of storms over the weekend.
According to a Facebook post from Nowata County Emergency Management, forecasts from the National Weather Service are showing that Nowata County is on the edge of the main areas of concern but rain is still possible. Roads may become an issue if there is lots of rain.
Nowata County Emergency Management said to be alert for washouts and to not drive into running water across roads.
