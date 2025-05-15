Posted: May 15, 2025 8:58 PMUpdated: May 15, 2025 8:58 PM

Nathan Thompson

Glenn Security Systems was named the 2025 Business of the Year during the 121st annual Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Gala Thursday night.

The company was founded in 1974 as a small business and has grown to offer multiple options to customers. Glenn Security is known now for innovation in security assets and reducing losses with fire and burglar alarms for residential and commercial customers.

The next generation will soon lead Glenn Security into the future. Ron Glenn is planning on retiring and passing the business to his son, Joseph.

Price's Meat Market was named Small Business of the Year and several individuals were recognized at the Gala.

Individual Awards

Tom Shoemake Award: Kevin Lynch, Kevin Lynch, RE/MAX Results

Ernie McAnaw Award: Shelley Koster, Shelley Koster, Keller Williams Partners