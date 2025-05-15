News
Posted: May 15, 2025 8:58 PMUpdated: May 15, 2025 8:58 PM
Glenn Security Named 2025 Business of the Year
Nathan Thompson
Glenn Security Systems was named the 2025 Business of the Year during the 121st annual Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Gala Thursday night.
The company was founded in 1974 as a small business and has grown to offer multiple options to customers. Glenn Security is known now for innovation in security assets and reducing losses with fire and burglar alarms for residential and commercial customers.
Founder Ron Glenn said his company grew from modest roots.
The next generation will soon lead Glenn Security into the future. Ron Glenn is planning on retiring and passing the business to his son, Joseph.
Joseph says the future is bright for the company.
Price's Meat Market was named Small Business of the Year and several individuals were recognized at the Gala.
Individual Awards
Tom Shoemake Award: Kevin Lynch, RE/MAX Results
Jim Gillie Award: Ken Dossett, On the Rock Ministries
Ernie McAnaw Award: Shelley Koster, Keller Williams Partners
Frank Phillips Award: David Wood, Bartlesville Development Authority
