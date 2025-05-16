News
Dewey
Posted: May 16, 2025 9:16 AMUpdated: May 16, 2025 9:18 AM
Dewey Police Investigating a Car Crash into Part of a Bank Building
Tom Davis
Dewey Police are investigating an incident where a car driven by a young woman crashed into part of the Arvest Bank building Friday morning.
Police Chief Jimmy Gray said, "At approximately 6.30 this morning, we got a call of a hit-and-run in the Hamilton area south of town. En route to there, we had another call of an accident that happened at the Arvest Bank there in Dewey. A vehicle driven by an 18-year-old female had crashed into their fenced-in air conditioning unit area."
Gray conitnued,"She was then transported to the hospital after having a panic attack. At this time, we don't know. We're investigating the cause of that accident. We do suspect DUI, but that is only alleged at this time."
The name of the driver has not yet been released.
« Back to News