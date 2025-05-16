Posted: May 16, 2025 9:26 AMUpdated: May 16, 2025 9:26 AM

Tom Davis

Get Real Ministries begins a busy summer season. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble along with Maria Hawke told us all about Jesus Burger, Sunfest, and The Walk For Jesus Event.

Rando invited everyone to come and get fed spirituality and physically with others that have recovered from all kinds of addictions, and life struggles that have been healed or being healed. The Gambles said, Get Real Ministries will fight the fight with you!" They invited all to come witness the "Miracles on 14th Street."

Shiloh Gamble said, "Come let Holy Spirit Revive you! You can't describe the powerful anointing with Holy Spirit, you have to experience a life changing event, There will be baptisms, free food, free clothes, and free love all paid for by Jesus. Everyone is welcomed."

Get Real Ministries is located at 411 West 14th Street in Bartlesville.

The Get Real Ministries Sunday at noon at the bandshell during SUNFEST at Sooner Park in Bartlesville on Sunday June 1.

Maria Hawke with Walk for Jesus was also a guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION. She said, "The Walk for Jesus event is Saturday, June 7, in Bartlesville. It will start off at the Phillips 66 parking lot and end at the Tower Center at Unity Square.