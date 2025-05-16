Posted: May 16, 2025 9:42 AMUpdated: May 16, 2025 9:44 AM

Tom Davis

A state budget, some tax cuts and a new company moving to Oklahoma were the main topics discussed on KWON's CAPITOL CALL program on Friday where Senator Julie Daniels and Representative John B. Kane provided a review of these event.

Representative Kane said lawmakers on Wednesday finalized the fiscal year 2026 budget, which totals $12.59 billion, a 0.5% increase over the 2025 budget. He said, "Despite agencies requesting more than $13 billion collectively, most will see flat funding levels."

Senator Daniels said, "The new budget includes a tax cut for all Oklahomans. Lawmakers eliminated the bottom three income brackets and approved a quarter-point cut for remaining taxpayers."

Both the Senator and the State Representative spoke glowingly about the news of an aluminum smelter plant coming to Oklahoma from overseas.

Daniels called the new multibillion-dollar industrial project is a “generational” economic win.

According to Kane, "Emirates Global Aluminum, the world’s largest producer of premium aluminum, is investing $4 billion into a new facility at the Tulsa Port of Inola. The project is expected to create thousands of jobs and significantly boost U.S. aluminum production."

Daniels added, "This would significantly increase domestic supply and support key sectors like aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, and defense."