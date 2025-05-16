Posted: May 16, 2025 11:16 AMUpdated: May 16, 2025 11:16 AM

Ty Loftis

Senate Floor Majority Leader Julie Daniels has introduced legislation that would repeal a law requiring retailers to apply a six percent markup on many consumer goods. This Senate Bill passed with strong support from the House and Senate and is now being sent to Governor Kevin Stitt's desk.

This is a law that has been in effect since 1949 and Daniels had the following to say on the importance of signing this into law:

"By ending this government interference, businesses will have the flexibility to price products based on the free market. This legislation makes Oklahoma more competitive with surrounding states that don't impose a mandatory markup."

Oklahoma is one of seven states that still abides by this current legislation. If signed into law, the changes would take effect November 1st.