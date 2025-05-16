News
Local News
Posted: May 16, 2025 1:49 PMUpdated: May 16, 2025 1:55 PM
SPCA Featured Pet of the Week: Don't Slow Down For This One!
Cheyenne Gilkey
There are many references that could be used to introduce this week's feature pet.
If you have ever read Because of Winn-Dixie or seen the movie, then you have half of this old timers name. If you have ever seen the mascot little girl, who greatly resembles Shirley Temple of the Texas Toast or Sunbeam bread at your local Walmart, then you know her personality (and probably her era). If you have ever been to Wendy's then you definitly know her name!
Jari Bowers, volunteer coordinator for the Washington County SPCA, introduces Wendy, an old gal with a big, BIG personality.
Despite her quirks, Wendy would make a great family dog, and would never miss a beat during play time, dinner time, snack time, or even couch potato time. Anything goes when your old enough to make the rules.
Wendy is a big part of the events going on at the SPCA this week and the next, including the Empty the Shelter event that ended this past Thursday.
Bowers says that although you do have to pay to get into Woolaroc, the rest is free.
For more information on anything going on at the SPCA please call 918-336-1577. The SPCA's summer hours of opperation are Tuesday-Friday from 12-30-6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
« Back to News