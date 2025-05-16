Posted: May 16, 2025 1:57 PMUpdated: May 16, 2025 2:31 PM

Ty Loftis

A Copan native has been recognized for her service and dedication to the U.S. Navy. Petty Officer Third Class Kylie Bates has been selected as Junior Sailor of the Quarter. This award is designed to recognize sailors who show superior performance, leadership and professionalism and she had this to say on her recognition:

"This award is a reminder to keep pushing and working hard toward my ultimate goal of commissioning. It shows how much it matters to have great leadership supporting me in my journey and nominating me for this award. I'm very grateful and excited to receive the Junior Sailor of the Quarter award."