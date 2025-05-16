Posted: May 16, 2025 2:23 PMUpdated: May 16, 2025 2:28 PM

Nathan Thompson

A new indoor pickleball facility is planned for Bartlesville, with hopes to open it up to members in December.

Aught 2, a play on words for the beginning of a pickleball game and that folks "ought to" join the sport, will be built on Madison Boulevard near Taylor Lane, next door to the Dollar General. Groundbreaking on the facility will be in June.

Shawn Barker, along with Kumar Krishnan and Brent Taylor, came together for the idea of building Aught 2. The state-of-the-art indoor facility will feature six pickleball courts. Barker says the growing popularity of pickleball inspired the group to build

Aught 2 will offer memberships as well as one game rates to those who are not members. Barker says players will be able to enjoy using the facility from morning to night, seven days a week, regardless of the crazy Oklahoma weather.