Posted: May 16, 2025 2:27 PMUpdated: May 16, 2025 2:27 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, the Board will consider signing a resolution to go out for bid for an evidence room for the sheriff's office. That space would also be shared with Osage County Emergency Management. This comes after Sheriff Bart Perrier said they have outgrown their current storage facility.

Following an exit audit that Sheriff Bart Perrier requested as Eddie Virden left office, it was discovered several items needed to be surplused and disposed of. The Board will have the opportunity to sign that resolution on Monday.

The Board will acknowledge they have received an opioid abatement grant in the amount of $225,000.