Posted: May 16, 2025 3:05 PMUpdated: May 16, 2025 3:05 PM

Nathan Thompson

Area Tribal governments received more than $56 million in grants Friday from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The HUD grants will assist Tribes in building affordable housing for tribal citizens.

The Cherokee Nation received just over $50.4 million, the Osage Nation received nearly $2.9 million, the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians received almost $2.5 million and the Delaware Tribe of Indians received $576,000.

HUD Secretary Scott Turner says the agency is focused on alleviating affordable housing challenges facing urban, rural and Tribal communities.

In all, Tribal governments in Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas received more than $192 million in grants, with the Cherokee Nation being the largest recipient.