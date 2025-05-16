Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: May 16, 2025 10:21 PMUpdated: May 16, 2025 10:21 PM

2025 Dewey High School Class Celebrated

Brian McSweeney
Dewey High School celebrated their senior class on Friday at Bulldogger Stadium.
 
In total, there were 74 seniors celebrated during the commencement ceremony.
 
During his speech, valedictorian Joseph Magness told the class of 2025 to keep striving.
 
Congratulations once again to the Dewey High School class of 2025.
 
