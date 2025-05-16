News
News
Posted: May 16, 2025 10:21 PMUpdated: May 16, 2025 10:21 PM
2025 Dewey High School Class Celebrated
Brian McSweeney
Dewey High School celebrated their senior class on Friday at Bulldogger Stadium.
In total, there were 74 seniors celebrated during the commencement ceremony.
Congratulations once again to the Dewey High School class of 2025.
Coverage of Dewey High School's graduation ceremony on Friday was sponsored by Bartnet IP, OK Federal Credit Union, Arvest Bank and Skyway Honda.
« Back to News