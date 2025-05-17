Posted: May 17, 2025 6:07 AMUpdated: May 17, 2025 6:14 AM

Tom Davis

Severe storms developing over North Texas could spread northward into southeast Oklahoma by late afternoon. Another round of storms is expected to develop by Saturday evening farther north and spread across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas Saturday night, with impacts lingering into early Sunday morning.

The threat for severe storms on Saturday will increase mid to late afternoon in the south and continue into late Saturday night and early Sunday morning in the north. Have multiple ways to receive warning information - including methods that will wake you up.

The multi-day period of severe weather potential continues into Sunday. Storms that develop near the dryline Sunday afternoon will have the potential to produce high-impact severe weather as they move east, including very large hail and tornadoes. This threat is greatest across northeast Oklahoma.