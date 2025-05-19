News
Osage County
Kids Learn About Fire Safety in Osage Co
On Saturday afternoon, the Osage County District Two shop held a seminar to teach children about the dangers of fire. They were also shown ways to keep themselves safe if they were to encounter a fire.
District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt goes into more detail with how the day went.
Many agencies from within Skiatook and surrounding areas partnered to make Saturday's event possible. Talburt hopes to make this a yearly event.
