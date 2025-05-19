News
Osage County Getting Opioid Grant Money
The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday. At that meeting, there was an acknowledgment that the Board had received an opioid abatement grant for $225,000.
District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright explains how that grant was acquired.
At Moday's meeting, there were also two utility permits signed for district one.
