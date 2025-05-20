Posted: May 20, 2025 1:56 AMUpdated: May 20, 2025 1:57 AM

Tom Davis

Severe weather swept through Washington County on Monday, causing some power outages, downed power lines, and fallen trees.

Washington County Emergency Management reported power lines down at W2200 Rd and N4000 Rd, with additional reports of outages in areas like Hogshooter.

Some trees and limbs were also reported blocking roadways that affected traffic flow in the south end of the county.