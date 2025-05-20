Posted: May 20, 2025 6:00 AMUpdated: May 20, 2025 6:00 AM

Tom Davis

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Northeast Oklahoma is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to advance the welfare of northeast Oklahoma children through best interest child advocacy and family strengthening efforts that are individualized and culturally sensitive. CASA trains volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the court system in northeast Oklahoma. They provide services in six counties (Washington, Rogers, Ottawa, Mayes, Delaware, Craig) and the Shawnee Tribal Court. This year CASA of Northeast Oklahoma is celebrating its 30 Year Anniversary of providing advocacy services to children in need.

Who are the people who have stepped forward to volunteer to represent their community on the CASA of Northeast Oklahoma Board of Directors. Let’s find out.

Alicia Smith joined the CASA board in August of 2024.

“It’s important to me that we protect children who cannot always protect themselves. In my experience, sometimes children need an advocate outside of their family who will look out for them. I think my purpose is to help in this area and I’d created a 5-year plan to start a program to help children with adverse backgrounds surpass barriers of their past and write their own story. That’s when I stumbled upon CASA by accident and I realized I was being guided in this direction to help; perhaps not needing to start my own program, but support and give to a program that already existed,” said Alicia Smith, CASA of Northeast Oklahoma Board Member.

Alicia and her husband, Garrett, and their two children live in Bartlesville, where she is a Real Estate Agent with Keller Williams Realty.

CASA volunteers, staff, and board work to help change a child’s story. They work to make sure children who have been removed from their homes by the court because of evidence of abuse and neglect do not face dependency court and foster care alone.

"The most rewarding part of my board experience so far is hearing success stories and meeting all the incredibly kind people who volunteer their time to help children. The magnitude of what people do at CASA out of the goodness of their hearts is truly moving,” said Smith.

“We wanted to take an opportunity to highlight these special people who have stepped forward to represent their local communities and counties on the CASA of Northeast Oklahoma Board of Directors. They help ensure that every abused and neglected child living in foster care in their community who needs an advocate has one available,” said Emily Bowling, Executive Director, CASA of Northeast Oklahoma.

“Something that most people might not know about Alicia is she is attempting to write a book for young people, or any person starting their journey of self-help, finding joy in self-accountability and the ability to re-write their story. She is also a bit of an artist/creator. “I’m pretty good with power tools too,” said Smith.

If someone is interested in getting involved with CASA as a volunteer, board member or would like to make a donation she would tell them, “If you want to make a difference for those who need you most, your impact on improving the lives of children in our community through CASA will be profound. Your support is so important to the futures of these children,” said Smith.

Other community activities Smith is involved in include volunteering at Voice of the Martyrs, tutoring in English through the Bartlesville Library Literacy Program, Kids Church, worship service for the elderly at the Bartlesville Rehab Center, Agape Mission packing food for kids with her Keller Williams team, and through her church whenever possible. “I am always trying to serve others for His glory by trying to do what I can to help different programs and organizations,” said Smith.

“Alicia is a true example of someone having a servant’s heart. We are so fortunate to having her serve on our board,” said Emily Bowling.

The CASA movement is central to fulfilling society's fundamental obligation by making sure a qualified, compassionate adult will fight for and protect a child's right to be safe, to be treated with dignity and respect and learn and grow in the safe embrace of a loving family.

About CASA of Northeast Oklahoma: Incorporated in May 1995, CASA (then Tri-County CASA) was formed serving Craig, Mayes and Rogers County. It is now a regional program serving six counties (Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Ottawa, Rogers, Washington) in Oklahoma, plus the Shawnee Tribal Court. This year celebrating its 30 Year Anniversary of providing advocacy services. CASA of Northeast Oklahoma envisions a world where every abused and neglected child has a CASA volunteer appointed to represent his or her best interests, a world where all children have a safe, permanent home and where children experience improved wellbeing. For any questions regarding CASA of Northeast Oklahoma or for more information about volunteer and donation opportunities, please www.casaneok.org or call (918) 923-7276.