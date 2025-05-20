News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: May 20, 2025 2:12 PMUpdated: May 20, 2025 2:38 PM
City of Bartlesville Offices Closed Monday
Ty Loftis
All City of Bartlesville offices will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. Trash routes that normally run on Monday will be collected on Wednesday. Bartlesville's recycling center, which is located at 10th and Virginia, will also be closed and will re-open on Wednesday.
Police and fire services will not be interrupted during the Memorial Day weekend. All city offices will re-open at their normal times on Tuesday morning.
