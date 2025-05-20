Posted: May 20, 2025 2:59 PMUpdated: May 20, 2025 2:59 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Bartlesville Parks Department is offering up to a $500 reward to anyone who can provide information on recent vandalism to city parks.

According to Public Works Director Keith Henry, at least one of the 17 parks that the city owns is damaged or vandalized daily. Henry said, "We get everything from graffiti, trash, broken light fixtures and damaged playground equipment to restrooms being set on fire and toilets stuffed with various items until they are no longer operable."

The most recent vandalism occurred at Sooner Pool last weekend where someone broke into the facility and broke windows. Public Works Building Maintenance Supervisor Mitch Lucas said that the cost to repair the windows will be between $800 and $1,000.

If anyone has any information regarding vandalism at parks in Bartlesville you are encouraged to call the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001 or the Parks Department at 918-338-4130.