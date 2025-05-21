Posted: May 21, 2025 9:10 AMUpdated: May 21, 2025 9:10 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Public Schools is closing out the school year with exciting updates and recognitions. Graduation is scheduled for 7 p.m. this Friday at Custer Stadium, weather permitting. Superintendent Chuck McCauley shared on KWON’s COMMUNITY CONNECTION that while the ceremony is planned for that time, it may shift to avoid bad weather.

Looking ahead to the 2025-2026 school year, McCauley announced some changes and additions. Student cell phone use will be prohibited during school hours, though students will still be allowed to use phones before and after school. In addition, a fourth agriculture teacher will be added to support the district's growing agricultural education program.

McCauley also spotlighted the success of Bartlesville High School students at the 2025 International Science and Engineering Fair held in Columbus, Ohio. Students Caylen Lee, Carson Lee, Jonathan Lai, Isabell Thoreson, and Nick Du represented the school among 1,300 projects from 63 countries. Jonathan Lai earned 3rd place in the Environmental Engineering category, a prestigious international achievement. The students were sponsored by teachers Shelley Brown (Honors Biology I) and Jessica Strain (Honors Chemistry I).

In another highlight, BPS has once again been named a Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished District. BPS is the only district in Oklahoma to receive this honor for 2024-2025. This marks the sixth consecutive year the district has earned the distinction for excellence in STEM education. All six elementary schools, both middle schools, and the high school met rigorous criteria to receive individual PLTW Distinguished School status.