Barnsdall
Posted: May 21, 2025 1:29 PMUpdated: May 21, 2025 1:29 PM
Barnsdall Bigheart Day This Saturday
Ty Loftis
The 72nd annual Bigheart Day is coming to Barnsdall this weekend with festivities for the entire family. Events have been canceled on Friday due to the Barnsdall graduation, but everything else is running as normally scheduled.
Beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, there will be a fishing derby for kids 15 and under and Birch Lake. There will also be a Bigheart Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Assembly of God Church. The Main Street turtle race and frog jumping race will be at 9:30 a.m. and the parade will be at 11 a.m. Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM will be broadcasting as the parade goes by.
Following the parade will be the pie eating contest and a watermelon eating contest. There will be games going on for kids to take part in all throughout the afternoon on the community center lawn. The alumni softball game starts at 2 p.m. with the cornhole tournament taking place at 6 p.m. The Redbud Bandits will take the stage at 6 p.m. and fireworks will finish the evening at 9:30 p.m.
