Posted: May 21, 2025 5:06 PMUpdated: May 21, 2025 5:06 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly assaulting someone.

36-year-old Justin McIntyre was charged on Wednesday with domestic abuse by assault and battery.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, McIntyre allegedly got into an altercation with the victim inside a residence. During the altercation, McIntyre allegedly threw something at someone else inside the residence, then allegedly attacked the victim and attempted to gouge the victim's eyes and ears. Blood was allegedly coming from the victim's ear and there were marks on the victim's nose.

McIntyre has an extensive criminal history, including multiple convictions of domestic abuse by assault and battery and domestic abuse by strangulation.