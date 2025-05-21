Posted: May 21, 2025 5:07 PMUpdated: May 21, 2025 5:07 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Broken Arrow man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a minor.

34-year-old Tyrone Muao was charged on Wednesday with second degree rape, sodomy with a victim under 16, soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by the use of technology and enticing a child under 16 into a secluded place.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on May 4, Muao allegedly drove the victim to the parking lot of the Bartlesville Walmart and attempted to rape the victim. An affidavit states that Muao attempted to force the victim to perform sexual acts on him after the victim had refused to do so.

The affidavit also states that Muao and the victim had been in communication with each other before the incident and had previous sexual encounters.