Posted: Jul 18, 2025 2:22 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2025 2:22 PM

Brian McSweeney

The 2025-26 school year is approaching, and Dewey High School is reminding students of upcoming dates for high school enrollment.

Enrollment for new students who did not attend Dewey last year will begin on July 29. Students will need to provide proof of residence, fill out paperwork and return on Aug. 6 to pick up their schedule.

Incoming ninth grade students will have an in-person orientation on July 31. There will be two come-and-go sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Students will be able to pick up Chromebooks and walk their schedule of classes.

Virtual registration for students in grades 10-12 opens on July 30.