Posted: Jul 18, 2025 2:26 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2025 2:26 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly assaulting someone.

42-year-old Fabian Sanchez was charged on Monday with domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on July 9, Sanchez allegedly got into an argument with the victim. Sanchez allegedly grabbed the victim by the hair and punched the victim in the back of the head.

The victim’s child allegedly witnessed the incident.

Sanchez will appear in court again on July 30 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $5,000.