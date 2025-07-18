Posted: Jul 18, 2025 2:31 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2025 4:54 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Sometimes all you need is some TLC, someone to hold your hand for the scary parts of life, and yes, some chicken.

Smith says that Chloe does better if she has a partner in crime, who can do the hand holding while she does the chicken eating.

Smith also says that Chloe is cat curious, meaning that she does not bother them and only wants to know what they are and to maybe be friends. Smith warns possible owners not to leave her alone with said cat until you have observed her with the cat for a few days. Chloe, according to Smith, loves toys, but not as much as she loves food.

The WSPCA will be having their Purr and Pour event on Saturday, July 19th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The full story with details can be found at BartlesvilleRadio.com.