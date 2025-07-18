News
Hominy Police Holding Back to School Bash
The Hominy Police Department will be hosting a back to school bash on Thursday, August 7th at the Hominy Lake Ball Fields. The fun starts at 4 p.m. and will run throughout the night.
There will be a dunk tank, face painting, inflatables, a water slide and movie at dark. The event is free and open to all with the goal being to have fun and get together with Hominy's first responders. You are encouraged to bring chairs and a towel.
