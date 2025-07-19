News
Posted: Jul 19, 2025 10:21 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2025 10:28 AM
Purr and Pour Updated Coverage
Cheyenne Gilkey
The Washington County SPCA had their Purr and Pour cat cafe event this Saturday, July 19, at there clinic location. With people and kids of all ages mixing with the cats and kittens in the same manner, did more for the little room than money could buy.
Tonya Pete, CEO of the Washington County SPCA, shares how things were looking during the first few hours of opening up the event to the public.
Though this is their first time hosting an event like this, Pete says that if all goes well, she hopes that they can host more pop-up events every quarter.
The event had a donations based table full of goodies for the cats and kittens featured in the cafe for interactions and play, as well as sweet treats and coffee brought by 3 Kids and a Cake's The Eatery.
Many particpants expressed their excitement and joy while they interacted with eachother and the cats; expressing the same thoughts as Pete about possibly doing something like this again.
One participant said that, if there was a next time, that lids would be a good investment for the coffee cups since many of the kittens took a liking to their admirers drinks.
She also said that she wished she knew about it sooner so she could tell more people about the event.
Another participant also enjoyed her time at Purr and Pour and said her and her husband adopted their own cat from the SPCA; saying it's good to come back and see what other fur babies they have at the facility.
Updates on the official results coming Friday along with the featured pet of the week at bartlesvilleradio.com.
