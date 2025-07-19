Posted: Jul 19, 2025 10:21 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2025 10:28 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

The Washington County SPCA had their Purr and Pour cat cafe event this Saturday, July 19, at there clinic location. With people and kids of all ages mixing with the cats and kittens in the same manner, did more for the little room than money could buy.

The event had a donations based table full of goodies for the cats and kittens featured in the cafe for interactions and play, as well as sweet treats and coffee brought by 3 Kids and a Cake's The Eatery.

Many particpants expressed their excitement and joy while they interacted with eachother and the cats; expressing the same thoughts as Pete about possibly doing something like this again.

One participant said that, if there was a next time, that lids would be a good investment for the coffee cups since many of the kittens took a liking to their admirers drinks.