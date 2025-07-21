Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Extreme Heat Warning in Effect for Monday

Tom Davis
An Extreme Heat Warning and also a Heat Advisory will go into effect from noon until 8 pm on Monday. The extreme heat warning is for portions of northeast and east central Oklahoma as well as west central Arkansas.
 
 KOTV News on 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone
 
The heat advisory is for the rest of eastern Oklahoma and also far northwest Arkansas. Heat index values from 105 to 112 degrees will be common. Take proper heat precautions while outdoors.
 
Afternoon heat index values for the rest of the week will climb into the 100 to 112 degree range. Continue to monitor the forecast fand please follow heat safety precautions to reduce the risk of heat illness.

