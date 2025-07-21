Posted: Jul 21, 2025 6:52 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2025 6:52 AM

Tom Davis

An Extreme Heat Warning and also a Heat Advisory will go into effect from noon until 8 pm on Monday. The extreme heat warning is for portions of northeast and east central Oklahoma as well as west central Arkansas.

The heat advisory is for the rest of eastern Oklahoma and also far northwest Arkansas. Heat index values from 105 to 112 degrees will be common. Take proper heat precautions while outdoors.