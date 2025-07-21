Posted: Jul 21, 2025 8:42 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2025 8:42 AM

Tom Davis

The Green Country Rodeo kicks off this Thursday and runs through Saturday at the Bartlesville Roundup Club, just west of town across from the airport. Contestants have been practicing hard and are ready to bring thrilling rodeo action to the community.

The event promises classic rodeo excitement with bareback riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping, bull riding, and even peewee and junior barrel racing for younger riders. The popular mutton busting event starts each night at 7 p.m., with sign-ups beginning at 6:30 p.m. Kids night is Thursday, when children 12 and under get free admission, and special theme nights continue with “Back the Blue” on Friday for first responders and veterans honored on Saturday.

Tickets are $8 in advance from the rodeo queens or $10 at the gate. Early ticket buyers also enter prize drawings for a $500 custom beef package, a pellet grill, or a Blackstone grill.

In addition to rodeo thrills, attendees can enjoy food vendors, merchandise, a mechanical bull brought by Kyle Sherwood (stuntman from The Last Rodeo), and a calf scramble with cash prizes for kids.

The Bartlesville Roundup Club encourages everyone to come out, enjoy the fun, support local sponsors, and help raise funds for future improvements like roofing the uncovered grandstands. It’s a family-friendly event full of Western tradition and community spirit.