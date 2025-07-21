Posted: Jul 21, 2025 12:33 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2025 12:34 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners table a utility relocation agreement until next week.

At Monday's commissioners' meeting, an item to discuss and take action for moving a water line near the Saunders Creek bridge project near Vera came in higher than expected.

The commissioners also formalized a verbal agreement into a written agreement for a communication tower in the Town of Ochelata.