Washington County
Posted: Jul 21, 2025 12:33 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2025 12:34 PM
Washington Co. Commissioners Table Water Relocation Agreement
Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Commissioners table a utility relocation agreement until next week.
At Monday's commissioners' meeting, an item to discuss and take action for moving a water line near the Saunders Creek bridge project near Vera came in higher than expected.
Commissioner Mike Dunlap says there are some questions about the scope and cost of the project.
The commissioners also formalized a verbal agreement into a written agreement for a communication tower in the Town of Ochelata.
Dunlap says the verbal agreement has been in place for several years, but the commissioners decided that a written agreement would be better.
