Posted: Jul 21, 2025 1:13 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2025 1:14 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, an agreement was signed between Shidler Public Schools and the Osage County Sheriff's Office so that the sheriff's office will provide the school district with a school resource officer. That contract was in the amount of just over $45,000 and is the ninth school the Osage County Sheriff's Office has made such an agreement with.

A motion was also made to advertise for bids so that power washing and painting can take place at the grandstands of the Osage County Fairgrounds. Cavalcade took place this past week at the fairgrounds and District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt said things looked really good and something like a new paint job would only enhance the look.

There was also a contract signed stating the election board will get its internet services from AT&T for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.