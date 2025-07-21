Posted: Jul 21, 2025 2:41 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2025 2:41 PM

Brian McSweeney

Dewey Elementary School will open enrollment next week for new students who did not attend Dewey last year.

Dewey requires those who are enrolling to provide proof of residence to show that the student lives within the district of Dewey Schools, a birth certificate and shot records.

Enrollment opens on July 29 and will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Dewey Elementary school for new students.