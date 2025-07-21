Posted: Jul 21, 2025 3:09 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2025 3:09 PM

Ty Loftis

This Saturday, the Westside Community Center will be holding an event to show community members how to treat those with disabilities with compassion and care. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and the program will start at 10 a.m. Breakfast will be served to attendees.