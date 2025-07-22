Posted: Jul 22, 2025 9:20 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2025 9:20 AM

Tom Davis

Get ready for a healthy blast from the past when "Back in Time: A Journey Through Time" comes to the Center in Bartlesville on August 23, at 7:30 p.m.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Jacob Deck with the show“Back in Time: A Journey Through the Decades!” said,"This show is an exhilarating, high-energy show that takes audience members on a tour through the most iconic eras of music and dance. Featuring seven talented singer-dancers, the show delivers a fast-paced and electrifying performance that celebrates the spirit of each decade from the 1950s to the 2000s."

Deck, who performs regularly at The CLay Cooper Theatre in Branson said,“This show is a celebration of music history that will leave audiences singing and dancing along!"