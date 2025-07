Posted: Jul 22, 2025 10:46 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2025 10:46 AM

Nathan Thompson

CityRide, Bartlesville’s public transit system, will be closed Friday, July 25 for staff training.

Officials say the service will reopen as normal on Monday, July 28.

Photo courtesy City of Bartlesville