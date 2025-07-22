News
Elder Care's Dinner With Friends
Tom Davis
You can enjoy a great meal and outstanding entertainment at Elder Care's Dinner With Friends on Tuesday, August 5, from 5:30 – 7:00 PM at 1223 Swan Drive in Bartlesville
Your $30 ticket includes Chef Pam Beamguard's Chicken Pot Pie with all the fixings you won’t want to miss. She’ll also be preparing one of her signature comfort food dishes, crafted with heart and served with style, for a truly memorable evening.
Guests will also enjoy live entertainment by Jecelle Dobson, creating the perfect setting to relax, connect, and unwind.
Sign up now before the spots fill up. Call 918.336.8500 visit http://weblink.donorperfect.com/dinnerwithfriendsaug5
