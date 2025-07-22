Posted: Jul 22, 2025 1:33 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2025 1:33 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening to kill someone with a knife.

34-year-old Bradley Holden was charged on Monday with domestic assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on July 14, Holden allegedly held a knife above his head and threatened to kill the victim. Holden allegedly grabbed a second knife out of the dishwasher and was standing in the doorway as the victim walked away.

Holden will appear in court again on July 25 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $25,000.