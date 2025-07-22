Posted: Jul 22, 2025 2:13 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2025 2:13 PM

Ty Loftis

A Rogers County Deputy has been arrested, as it is alleged he was driving drunk while in his patrol car on Monday morning. Justin Book is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. An arrest report states Book was off duty at the time and ran over a street sign and hit a mailbox.

The News on 6 states someone called 911 saying an individual driving a Rogers County Sheriff's Office patrol car was driving erratically in Claremore and had hit a street sign.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton told the News on 6 this is an unfortunate situation and he is thankful nobody was injured.