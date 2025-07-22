Posted: Jul 22, 2025 3:44 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2025 3:48 PM

Nathan Thompson

A preventative street maintenance project underway on several of Bartlesville's busiest roads is now set to wrap up in September due to unprecedented rainfall in the area over the past few months and other delays.

City Engineer Micah Siemers and City Manager Mike Bailey say besides the weather, there was an issue with one of the subcontractors

The project includes four phases of work, with most of the highly traveled streets receiving the first two phases. The other two phases include application of a bonding agent and lane striping.