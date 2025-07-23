Posted: Jul 23, 2025 8:26 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2025 8:56 AM

Tom Davis

Rogers State University will launch a Bachelor of Science degree program in elementary education starting in the upcoming fall semester to address a critical shortage of college-prepared elementary school teachers.

The program was approved by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education in June, and the Commission for Educational Quality and Accountability granted its approval on July 16.

resident Don Raleigh said in a news release , “This is truly an historic event for Rogers State, and it will be an impactful one for schools in northeast Oklahoma as they will have greater opportunities to employ well-educated and professionally trained teachers,” Ralegh said. “Establishing a teacher education program continues a commitment from RSU to develop and grow academic programs that address workforce challenges in critical occupational areas.” RSU P

RSU previously worked with Cameron University to offer an elementary education program on its Claremore campus. Cameron will teach out seniors in its program before closing its operations at RSU. There are plans at RSU to add secondary education and other specialties to its degree program at a later date.