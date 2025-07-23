Posted: Jul 23, 2025 10:19 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2025 10:19 AM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska’s Public Library will be hosting a fundraising event at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 31st. This will be in an effort to raise funds for the Pawhuska Public Library Foundation.

Authors Cindy Helmer and Ashley Turney will show off their new books, there will be a silent auction, as well as book signings. Items up for auction will be from local stores within Pawhuska. If you would like to donate an auction item, you can call the library at 918-287-3989.